Dec. 7, 1955 – July 10, 2021

Robert “Larry” Ward, passed away on July 10, 2021. He was born Dec. 7, 1955, in Richfield, Utah.

Larry is survived by Lisa Ward (spouse), and 11 children from two marriages. He has five grandchildren with one on the way. He was also survived by Louise (mother), Helen (sister), Bill (brother) and Wendy (sister).

He was preceded in death by Robert Odgen Ward (father).

He was hilarious, ready to tease anyone, would explore anywhere in any old car, and he passed so much on through his kids. He had three childhoods. His own, his first set of kids, and his second set of kids. Larry played hard in each, embracing life and creating fun whenever he could. He was an artist, draftsman, photographer, musician, carpenter, mechanic, chef, chauffeur, teacher, student, construction worker, movie lover and full of so much creativity.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Intermountain Healthcare and family and friends for their love and support during his life and last moments.

The family held a memorial service for Larry on July 13, 2021 but invite anyone to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.