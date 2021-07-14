July 31, 1940 – July 11, 2021

A resident of St. George, Utah, Patsy Louise Harris, 80 years of age, passed away peacefully at her residence on July 11, 2021. She was born on July 31, 1940, in Eureka California, to Boyd D. and Edith Louise Harris of Provo, Utah.

Patsy grew up in Provo, Utah. She was an accomplished Seamstress, best known for her fly-fishing vest and jackets. She was a caregiver to all she came in contact with, who valued honesty and integrity above all other virtues. Her children were her most prized accomplishments, who adored her dearly.

She is survived by three children, Cheryl (Kim) Gunderson of Dallas Texas, Melannie Egan of Midway, and T. J. Manz of St George; 13 beautiful grandchildren; 18 delightful great-grandchildren; and siblings, David, Joan, Robert, and Ronald.

The family would like to thank her medical providers Scott Barton M.D. and Joseph D Te M.D. and staff for their wonderful care. A special thank you to Sun Tree Hospice Staff.

To respect the wishes of the deceased there will be no funeral services, there will be a private memorial held at a later date.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Patsy’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.