JUL 13-EDIT-PFFT-Cedar City Police asking for public’s help in identifying fraud suspect

White Cadillac Escalade driven by a person of interest in a fraud investigation, Cedar City, Utah, June 2021 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a fraud investigation.

A Facebook post shared by the police department on Monday included two surveillance photos of a woman wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans and flip flops. She has reddish hair that appears to have been dyed, along with distinctive tattoos on her upper arms, particularly on the left side.

A third photo shows a white Cadillac Escalade in a parking lot that police say was driven by the woman in question.

The post indicates that the investigation is related to multiple fraudulent transactions that occurred between June 19-24 at various retail locations in the Cedar City area.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News that the same woman was captured on surveillance footage at multiple stores but that she was wearing a protective mask over her nose and mouth in each case.

If anyone recognizes the woman or her vehicle, they are asked to contact Cpl. Aaron Condie at Cedar City Police Department, 435-586-2956. The case number for reference is C21-01728.

