Sept. 26, 1938 – July 12, 2021

David Wayne Bingham, 82, passed away July 12, 2021, due to health complications associated with a stroke. He was born Sept. 26, 1938, to Wayne Aldous Bingham and Leone Christensen of Hooper, Utah, at the old McKay Dee Hospital. They moved to Far West about 12 years later. As the oldest of five boys, they ran amuck on their small family farm milking cows, raising hay and sugar beets.

After graduating from Weber High School in 1956, he went on to study Business Management with an Agricultural Minor at Utah State University. He enjoyed being active and playing softball.

Pausing his education, he served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States mission. He was a member of the Army Reserves and was very proud to serve his country.

After finishing his church mission, he graduated from Utah State University. He later kicked off a 30-year career as a general contractor in civil engineering in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was very successful in completing many projects with the Federal Government at Nellis Air Force base including their main runway rehabilitation.

In 1964, he met the love of his life, Kathie Sullivan, and they were sealed for time and eternity on Sept. 10 of that year in the St. George Temple. They went on to have six wonderful children: Jon (Kathryn) Bingham, Alan (Cami) Bingham, Alicia (Chris) Flygare, Heather (Blake) Jones, Geoffrey (Aubrey) Bingham and Anastasia (Perry) Dayton; as well as 20 beautiful grandchildren.

Kathie and David served their mission together for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Uganda, Africa for two years. He later served another mission in Haiti after Hurricane Katrina.

After retiring in 1995, David spent his time raising a small herd of cattle on his dream ranch with his beautiful wife.

David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edwin. He is survived by his wife, Kathie; his six children; and his brothers: Paul (Susan), Robert (Diane) and Blaine (Elaine).

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a visitation prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Veyo Chapel, 176 East Center Street, Veyo, Utah. Interment will be in the Veyo Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.