Thunderstorm causes flooding, partial closure of River Road in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A 7-mile-long band of thunderstorms stormed through the Cedar City and St. George areas, bringing heavy rain and hail and causing flooding that led to the closure of part of River Road.

St. George Police said River Road in St. George has been closed from 2450 South to Horseman Park Drive because of flooding. Police said several vehicles were stuck in water.

See a video of the storm moving courtesy of Dr. Robin Berger at the start of this story.

“We really need you to stay home. I know it’s really cool to see but don’t clog the roads. Don’t drive through standing water,” St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell said in a statement on Facebook. Mitchell also cautioned that while the storm has passed, the flood waters are remaining and may be supplemented by other thunderstorms nearby.

The National Weather Service reported a half-inch to an inch of rain fell in the St. George area between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The city of St. George also issued a statement on Facebook, asking that people remain home.

“Please do not go out on the road unless you absolutely have to,” the statement reads. “There are areas experiencing flooding and some roads with standing water. Please do not add to the congestion.”

Zion National Park and Springdale, still repairing damage from a June 29 flood, had a flash flood warning issued in the area Wednesday night. There is no word on if there was any additional flood damage.

Near Cedar City, readers reported heavy flooding in Enoch, with a resident reporting basement flooding.

Other readers chimed in with video and images of lightning, hail, flooding and heavy rain on St. George News’ Facebook page.

