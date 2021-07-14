TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | July 16-18
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Featured Artist Reception for Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Only Abstraction | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Annie Sloan’s Back to Basics and Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. | Zen Tree Paint Night | Admission: $45 | Location: MoFACo, 55 N. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 4-6 p.m. | Creative ART SPA: Acrylic Painting | Admission: $34 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. | Kirtan | Admission: $22 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Free Landscape Workshop: Pest Management | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Water Conservancy District, 533 E. Waterworks Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah Concealed Carry Permit Training | Admission: $99.99 | Location: Wingate by Wyndham St. George, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Mastering Peace: Guided Sound Meditation Meetup | Admission: $11 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline Preview | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Looking Over the President’s Shoulder | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy Presents: Martin Morrow | Admission: $15-$30 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia | Admission: $15.99-$49.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 144 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Million Dollar Quartet | Admission: $23-$73 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | South Pacific | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Xanadu | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. | Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Deathtrap | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Intimate Apparel Preview | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Daddy Long Legs | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ragtime | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:45 p.m. | School of Rock Preview | Admission: $25-$60 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenge | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 9:30 p.m. | Outdoor Movie: “Tom & Jerry” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. | Thunder Junction Train Day Camp | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | All-American Boys Chorus | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Double Barrel Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Nasvhille Stars Over Bryce Canyon: Due West | Admission: $40 | Location: Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill, 110 E. Center St., Bryce Canyon City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Tre’sure & DreamStone | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Dead or Alive Tour | Admission: $14.94-$20 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Eli Shay | Admission: Free | Location: Kolob Marketplace, 148 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. | Closure | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Insanity Stew | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 4-9 p.m. | St. George Escape Rooms Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Escape Rooms, 368 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 9 p.m. | Summer Luau Benefit Dance Party | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Utah Midsummer Renaissance Faire | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
