Ronald Jay Taylor of Santa Clara, Utah, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 9, 2021, at the St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, after a short struggle with COVID-19, causing respiratory failure. He was born in Provo, Utah, on Christmas Eve 1948, one of the coldest and wettest winters in Utah’s history. His parents are Leo Von Taylor and Ronella Olsen Taylor.

Ron’s family moved around a lot while he was growing up. His dad was a carpenter and followed the work: Springdale, St. George, Henderson, Concord, California, Reno and finally back to Henderson, where he met his wife of 50 years.

He married Lark Pendleton on June 26, 1971, in the St. George Temple. They were blessed with four children: Ronald James (Betty) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michelle (Nick) Liberatore, Hillary (Terry) Maestas both of Henderson, Nevada, and Valerie (Brandon) Wainwright of Cedar City, Utah. They were blessed with 15 grandchildren: Tabitha, Miranda (Cannon) Elizabeth, Ryan, Morgan, Brandon, Emily, Sydney, Max, Joshua, Isabella, Justin, Seth, Lydia and Anna Lark.

Ron loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, camping and shooting, but most of all when those times were spent with his family. Ron was a member to of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. He didn’t worry about where he served, he just loved his Savior Jesus Christ so much that he wanted to serve Him. He had many jobs over his lifetime most of them in owner/management in the food service industry.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Santa Clara Chapel, 3040 Santa Clara Drive., Santa Clara, Utah. Visitations will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah and Friday, prior to services, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery, 1950 Ancestor Way, Santa Clara, Utah.

