Weather Alert: Significant thunderstorms, high winds expected in Southern Utah

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service issued a weather advisory for Southern Utah on Tuesday evening, predicting strong thunderstorms an high winds.

Southwestern Garfield, Washington, western Kane and southcentral Iron counties are expected to be affected Tuesday evening.

At 8:13 pm., the NWS Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Cedar Breaks National Monument to 7 miles east of Beaver Dam and moving south at 30 mph.

Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible, the advisory states.

Locations impacted include Kanab, Zion National Park, Beaver Dam, St George, Washington,

Hurricane, Santa Clara, La Verkin, New Harmony, Dameron Valley, Quail Creek State Park, Sand Hollow State Park, Gunlock State Park, Apple Valley, Ivins, Hildale, Enterprise, Toquerville, Leeds and Virgin.

The following highways are also expected to be affected:

Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 48.

US Route 89 between mile markers 61 and 95.

Utah Route 18 between mile markers 0 and 42.

NWS Precautionary/ preparedness actions

If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the NWS.

Strong winds with these storms may occur well ahead of any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. Seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.