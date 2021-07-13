May 9, 1947 – July 4 2021

My beloved wife and best friend of 59 years passed away peacefully in our home on July 4, 2021. Karl Ann Trease was the most loving, giving and faithful person I have ever known, and while her wings were ready, my heart was not. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our hearts are aching now, but we find solace in knowing that our dear wife, mother and grandmother is feasting in the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and is no longer suffering from illness and pain. She is free.

Karl Ann Trease was born on May 9, 1947, in Ogden, Utah, to Charles and Bette Eppley. She married Steve Trease on Nov. 27, 1962.

In the early 70’s Karl Ann and Steve expanded their family with the addition of two children: their daughter Karla (Robert) Perrin of St. George, Utah, and their son Jay (Bill) Trease of Washington, Utah. Later, their family grew once again with the addition of three grandsons that became the light of their world: Dax (Cami) Perrin of Lehi, Utah, Kade Perrin of St. George, Utah and Wes Trease of St. George, Utah.

Karl Ann is also survived by five siblings and their spouses as well as her extended family and countless friends. Karl Ann loved everyone she met and considered you all family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

An open house Celebration of Karl Ann’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 14 from 6-7 p.m. at 1867 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington, Utah, 84780. An additional service will be conducted on Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at 5601 S. 6100 W. in Hooper, Utah, 84315.

Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Pine View Mortuary, the Eppley family, the Washington Fields 11th ward, and the Trease family for their contributions, love and support during our greatest time of need. If you have a memory or thought you would like to share with Steve, please feel free to write it and bring it to either of the services.

