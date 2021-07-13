T-bone collision snarls afternoon traffic in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Police say a driver failing to yield during a left turn caused a T-bone collision Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 1450 South 3000 E. in St. George.

The accident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Traffic through the intersection was backed up and slowed, but not stopped, for about 45 minutes while the cars were towed away and emergency personnel cleaned up the scene.

Emergency personnel from St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

St. George Police Officer Jace Hutchings told St. George News a black Subaru Outback with a woman driving and a child passenger was headed south through the intersection, with a green light and right of way.

While at the same time, a gray Sierra pickup truck, in the left turn lane on 3000 East preparing to turn onto 1450 South, failed to yield and drove into the intersection, where it collided with the Outback in a T-bone collision, Hutchings said.

The resulting collision caused the truck to tip over on its side. Two male occupants, a driver and a passenger in the cab, were able to walk out of the vehicle and did not appear injured.

The woman and the child in the Outback were treated in an ambulance on scene, then were driven away by a family member, shaken up but not seriously injured.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed away.

Hutchings sad the driver of the pickup truck was cited for not having a valid driver’s license and for failing to yield during a turn.

This report is based on statements by law enforcement personnel and might not include the full scope of the findings of the investigation.

