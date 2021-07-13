Dec. 16, 1983 – July 3, 2021

Daniel Jack Rohbock, 37, passed away on July 3, 2021. He was born on Dec. 16, 1983, in Midvale, Utah. He is the first born of Ilene Jeffs and Ronald S. Rohbock.

Daniel was born, raised and educated in Salt Lake City. He worked in construction trucking and heavy haul throughout the nation.

Dan was a common sense, no nonsense kind of guy. His entire life’s goal and mission was to see improvement where things could be improved. When loved ones had realistic goals, he was there to help them fulfill.

Family, friends and freedom were the most important to him.

Daniel is survived by a wife, four beautiful daughters, 10 siblings and numerous relatives.

He was preceded in death by is paternal and maternal grandparents.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, 5-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

A second viewing will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. The funeral service will be on Friday, July 16, 2021, 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel.

Family and friends who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online

Flowers may be sent or taken to Spilsbury Mortuary.

Flowers may be sent or taken to Spilsbury Mortuary.