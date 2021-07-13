1938 – July 6, 2021

Carol Chamberlain Friese, loving mother and devoted schoolteacher, died on July 6, 2021, in her home in Washington, Utah with her son, Richard, by her side.

Carol was born in 1938 at Dee Memorial Hospital in Ogden, Utah, to Blanche Viola Ahern Chamberlain and George Francis Chamberlain and her siblings: Blanche (Anderson), Iris (Jenson), George A. and Eileen (Stoddard). She lived in Pleasant View and Delta, Utah, before moving with her family to Los Angeles (Baldwin Park), California.

Always a great lover of music and theater, as a girl she had traveled around Utah singing and dancing with her parents’ musical performances. As a young woman, she cultivated her appreciation of opera and classical symphonic music as well as Broadway musicals.

She became a private secretary and then met her husband, Fredrick Richard Friese, at a church fireside. They were married at the LDS Los Angeles Temple. They had three children: Friese Undine (wife, Roshen Hendrickson), Richard Paul Friese, and Sharon Mae Brakel, who gave her her grandchildren: Oskar and Mathilde Brakel. Her happiest memories were those spent with her children and grandchildren.

In her 50s, Carol returned to school, and she received her master’s degree in special education from Southern Utah University and went on to teach at Sandstone Elementary School. She taught for 21 years and never wanted to take a break. She finally retired Jan. 1, 2013, at the age of 73.

Carol loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in multiple callings: Relief Society Presidency, Primary Presidency, Cub Scouts Den Mother and Sunday School teacher.

Her friends and family will remember her as warm, generous and tenaciously independent.

Carol did not wish to have any flowers. If you would like to honor Carol in some way, a donation can be made to Sandstone Elementary Special Education Department in St. George, Utah.

Carol wanted to give special thanks to the kind care of Zion’s Way Hospice (Michelle Smith and Cassie Pierce), Shauna and Wyn Turek, Cindy Galt, and her nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Chapel, 82 North Main St, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.