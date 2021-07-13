JUL 13-PFFT- Landslide Festival promises an unforgettable weekend of music, outdoor adventures

Outdoor activities at Three Peaks Oasis near Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Landslide Festival, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Adrenaline junkies and music lovers will find plenty to do at the Landslide Festival later this month. More than just a music festival, it’s an outdoor adventure experience featuring watersports, a UTV race track, a bike jump park, nonstop entertainment, food and many other attractions.

Camp for the weekend and soak up two sun-drenched days of fun. And when night falls, enjoy headline performances from some of the brightest stars in pop music.

“The Landslide Festival is like nothing else you’ll find in the U.S.,” event promoter Ammon Takau said. “When we say it’s a unique experience, we mean it, and we’re definitely putting in the work to make it that way.”

It’s all happening July 30-31 at Three Peaks Oasis, a private venue about 15 miles outside Cedar City on Lund Highway. Gates open for all-access Landslide Pass holders at 10 a.m. both days.

Experience the thrill of soaring through the air on a zip line or launching from the Landslide, an epic 130-foot water slide and the property’s signature attraction. Take a wild ride with a qualified driver through every nook and cranny of the 40-acre UTV race course. Create an Instagram-worthy splash by leaping off the dive tower with a group of friends.

Bike enthusiasts can gear up and show off their best tricks at the jump park before cooling off with ice-cold refreshments in the beer garden. The festival also offers delicious food trucks and plenty of water activities, including kayaking and paddle boarding.

With a crystal blue lake, tranquil wilderness and stunning night sky views, Three Peaks Oasis is a hidden gem.

“It truly is an oasis,” Takau said. “Out in the middle of nowhere, there’s this little adventure park.”

From sand volleyball and a belly flop competition to wrestling and tug-of-war, there will be a little something for everyone, and Utah-based bands and DJs will keep the party going all day long leading up to the concerts.

Daya, the Friday night headliner, broke through at age 16 with her double-platinum single “Hide Away.” The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist earned a Grammy Award for “Don’t Let Me Down,” a collaboration with The Chainsmokers, as well as a gold certification for her debut album.

Saturday night’s concert will feature one of the biggest names in music ever to visit Southern Utah. Jason Derulo has dominated the pop and urban charts since 2009, racking up 11 platinum singles, worldwide record sales in excess of 190 million and more than 6 billion YouTube views. With nearly 30 million followers, Derulo is currently among TikTok’s top 20 superstars and most popular musical artists across the entire platform.

The Landside Pass, which grants access to both concerts, all activities and tent camping for the entire weekend, is on sale now for $165. If you can’t stay, buy tickets to either or both of the headline performances and enjoy the afterparties as well.

Previously, festival organizers put together adventure activities with a lineup of DJs. The property owner has continued to build and improve upon Three Peaks Oasis, and Takau said it’s time to take the event to the next level by creating an unforgettable experience that he hopes will become an annual tradition.

The Landslide Festival offers an opportunity to escape from the Southern Utah heat while enjoying outdoor adventures and world-class entertainment.

“We wanted to put our name and the festival on the map,” Takau said. “It’s the perfect little summer getaway.”

Event details

What: Landslide Festival.

When: Friday and Saturday, July 30-31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Three Peaks Oasis, North Lund Highway, Cedar City.

Tickets: $35 Friday concert; $65 Saturday concert; $165 all-access Landslide Pass.

Website. Resources: Facebook

