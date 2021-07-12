Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

July 12, 2021
At the scene of an police investigation into a gunshot incident at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George News, July 10, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Sunday, July 10-11.

Police find man with gunshot wound at reported car crash 

At the scene of an police investigation into a gunshot incident at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George News, July 10, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A reported car crash in the area of Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George Saturday evening turned into something completely different when police officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Semi crash in gorge impacts southbound traffic

The aftermath of a crash on the Arizona portion of southbound I-15 near mile 24, Mohave County, Arizona, July 10, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash involving a semitractor-trailer on southbound Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge caused traffic to back up as far as the Utah border Saturday afternoon.

St. George (unofficially) ties record for hottest day ever in Utah

Sunbather sits on sand dune. Undated. | Photo in public domain, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George has unofficially tied the record set back in 1985 for the hottest day ever recorded in the state.

Traffic stop in Santa Clara leads to felony arrest after K-9 sniffs out drugs

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop for a minor vehicle infraction set in motion a series of events that led to the felony arrest of a driver when officers reportedly found a large amount of narcotics during a search of the vehicle.

Power outage heats up Kane County and surrounding areas

Power is out in Kane Country and surrounding areas. July 10, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A power outage in Kane County Saturday blacked out Kanab, Fredonia, Arizona, the Kaibab Indian Reservation and Big Water, leaving residents without lights or air conditioning.

