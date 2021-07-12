Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

At the scene of an police investigation into a gunshot incident at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George News, July 10, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Sunday, July 10-11.

ST. GEORGE — A reported car crash in the area of Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George Saturday evening turned into something completely different when police officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

ST. GEORGE — A crash involving a semitractor-trailer on southbound Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge caused traffic to back up as far as the Utah border Saturday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — St. George has unofficially tied the record set back in 1985 for the hottest day ever recorded in the state.

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop for a minor vehicle infraction set in motion a series of events that led to the felony arrest of a driver when officers reportedly found a large amount of narcotics during a search of the vehicle.

ST. GEORGE — A power outage in Kane County Saturday blacked out Kanab, Fredonia, Arizona, the Kaibab Indian Reservation and Big Water, leaving residents without lights or air conditioning.

