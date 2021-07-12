January 5, 1945 — July 10, 2021

Robert John Kent, 76, passed away on July 10, 2021, in St. George, Utah. He was born January 5, 1945, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Starr Clive Kent and Wave Selma Stearns Kent. He married Ramona Basgal in 1972 and they had five children together. They later divorced. He married Kristine Murray on October 17, 1997. Robert lost Kris, who was his best friend and the love of his life, on Thanksgiving morning 2019.

Robert was raised in Pueblo, Colorado, where he attended Southern Colorado State College, majoring in marketing. Over the course of his professional career, he worked as an assistant golf professional at the Dunes Hotel & Country Club in Las Vegas, and as a head golf professional at Bloomington Country Club in St. George. He also worked as assistant basketball coach and director of sports information at Dixie Junior College in St. George. Subsequent to that, he owned and managed Greenleafe Group for 17 years, a company that designed, created, and produced custom commemorative coins and pins for colleges, businesses, government agencies and other organizations throughout the U.S.

He enjoyed and was a fan of sports, especially golf and basketball, but his particular passion was photographing nature and wildlife with his wife Kris. The two of them were blessed to develop a close relationship with world-renowned wildlife and nature photographer Tom Mangelsen and spent many occasions with him at his home and headquarters in Jackson, Wyoming, and on photo excursions in Teton National Park, where together they photographed, among other things, the park’s famous grizzly bear “399” and her multiple litters of cubs.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the North & Central British Mission, as well as home teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward membership clerk and bishopric executive secretary.

Robert is survived by his five children, Jennifer (Ken) Bracken, St. George, Utah; David (Megan) Kent, LaVerkin, Utah; Kathy (Justin Hansen) Kent, Washington City, Utah; Shawna (Wes) Chapman, St. George, Utah; Craig (Shelbi) Kent, Washington City, Utah, and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Starr and Wave Kent, and by his wife Kris.

The Graveside service is on Thursday at 9 am at St George City Cemetery, 650 E Tabernacle St, St. George, UT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cougar Fund: Protecting America’s Greatest Cat, PO Box 132, Jackson WY 83001, in the name of Robert & Kris Kent.

The family would like to thank Dixie Hospice and the wonderful neighbors that helped care for our Dad.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Robert’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.