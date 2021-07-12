Weather alert: Flash flood watch issued for large area of Southern Utah

File photo shows aftermath after thunderstorm wreaks havoc through Washington County, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Sam LeBaron, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Just days after the area saw its highest temperatures in its recorded history, the National Weather Service said people in much of Southern Utah need to prepare for possible flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday for large areas of the five counties in Southwestern Utah. The watch means flash flooding is possible.

The weather service said the areas that need to especially be on notice are the St. George area as well as Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks.

Flash flooding is fresh on the mind of those in Zion National Park and Springdale, which is two weeks removed from one of the larger flash floods the area had seen in decades that caused damage that is still being repaired.

It is also less than a year after a large flash flood in St. George swept a Dixie State student under a car and damaged several residences.

The flash flood watch is expected to last until midnight Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said there is a strong chance of thunderstorms throughout Southern Utah Thursday with heavy rain and flash flooding is possible, especially in slot canyons, normally dry washes, and in the vicinity of recent burn scars.

They advise that those venturing in the backcountry could encounter flooded and washed-out roadways.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.