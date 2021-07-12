July 31, 1946 — June 27, 2021

John Lewis Hall was called home by our Father in Heaven on Sunday, June 27, 2021. John was born in Altadena, Calif., to Jack and Virginia McKibben Hall on July 31, 1946.

John played and lettered in football for Parker High, then was accepted to the College of Southern Utah (now known as Southern Utah University) where he found the love of his life, Salley Rae Hill.

John became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1965. He loved The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has had and fulfilled his Priesthood callings.

John and Salley were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on March 24, 1967. They were blessed with six children: Johnny, Betty, Michael, Robert, Mark, and Brandi.

John worked for his dad at Chevron in West Covina, Calif., and then later bought it from him. He also owned H&M Fastlube in Hurricane, Utah, where he worked alongside his children and grandchildren.

John loves his family. He loved going to many of the sports activities that the grandkids participated in, cheering them on to their victories.

John is an inspiration to us all. He will be remembered for the Christ-like love he provided unconditionally.

John is survived by his wife, Salley; children: John (Stacy), Mike (Brenda), Robert (Sarah), Mark (Kelli) and Brandi Hall; grandchildren: Nate (Brooklyn), Lauren (Taylor) King, Jacob, Andrew, Ian (Soley), Riane, Derek “TutTut”, PFC Kristopher, Spencer, Alexander, Makell, Aaron, Dallen and Owen; and great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Baby Girl King. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Betty; and his parents, Jack and Virginia Hall.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Sienna Hills Ward Chapel, 1500 Ridge View Drive, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit the website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.