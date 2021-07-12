Garbage truck crash spills trash, takes out light pole and hydrant in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A garbage truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash on state Route 56 in Cedar City Monday afternoon.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Tim Bonzo said the driver of a local private sanitation truck was heading westbound on 200 North/SR-56 when he slammed on his brakes. That sent his truck over to the right side of the road just before the intersection with 1400 West.

The truck spun 180 degrees before going over the curb and sidewalk and knocking down an electric light pole as it tipped over onto its driver’s side. It also took out a fire hydrant, with the hydrant itself punching a hole into the side of the vehicle. The hydrant’s valve didn’t rupture, however, and crews were later able to shut off the water in the line.

Bonzo said the driver did not report any physical injuries other than a few bumps and scrapes. He was able to get out of the tipped-over vehicle on his own.

Traffic in the area was impacted for more than two hours as responders and tow truck crews worked to clear the scene. The sanitation truck, which was fully loaded with household garbage at the time of the crash, needed to be hoisted upright before it could be towed away.

Cedar City Police, Utah Highway Patrol and Cedar City Fire Department personnel were among those responding to the incident.

Bonzo said although the circumstances and cause of the crash remain under investigation, the truck driver did receive a citation for following too closely.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

