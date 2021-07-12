Firefighters bring wildfire near Gunlock close to containment

State and federal fire agencies responded along with engines from from nearby communities, Gunlock, Utah, July 11, 2021 | Photo by Ammon Teare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officials from Washington County Emergency Services said that the Sand Cove fire, which caused power outages in Gunlock, is on its way to being contained.

The fire, which was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, has burned 21 acres so far, Washington County Emergency Service Director Jason Whipple said.

“Crews worked through the night to get this fire under control,” Whipple told St. George News. “Some structures were threatened yesterday, as the fire burned downhill toward town. But fire wants to move uphill, and the winds pushed it to the east, the opposite direction of town.”

The fire caused power outages in Gunlock, but it was restored last night.

Whipple said that there were about 10 firefighters on the ground Monday.

“They’re mostly mopping up hotspots within the fire’s perimeter,” he said. “If conditions hold, I’m confident that we should have this fire contained by the end of the day.”

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including Gunlock Fire Department volunteers, Northwest Fire District, Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue, Enterprise Fire Department, Diamond Valley Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands.

Whipple said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

