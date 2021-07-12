November 11, 1940 — July 7, 2021

On July 7, 2021, Betty Joan Greer Lafevers, 80, passed away peacefully from this life into the arms of our Lord. She was born on November 11th, 1940 to Dale Alexander Greer, and Ceciel Mary Freerksen in Kelso, Washington. She married her sweetheart, Dewie Lawrence Lafevers on August 16th, 1958 in Kelso. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on July 5th, 1963 in the Salt Lake City temple and together they had four beautiful girls.

She grew up in the Pacific Northwest moving many times until she married. She and her husband Dewie bought their first home located in Bingen, Wash., and lived the majority of their 62 years of married life there. She loved country music, especially Merle Haggard and gospel music, and she loved going on drives out in the woods with her husband who would pick her bouquet of Dogwood flowers. Her greatest joys were her family, especially grandchildren, friends, and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

As a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she had a strong testimony of the divinity of Jesus Christ. She and her husband served for several years in the Portland, Ore., Temple – a calling that she loved and served faithfully. She did her best to serve her family and church.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dewie Lawrence Lafevers of Washington City, Utah, her three living daughters, Diann L. Choi (Doug) of Washougal, Wash., Laural A Marler (Scott) of Knoxville, Tenn., Crystal J Schwalger (Clarence), Washington City, Utah, 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Terry Greer, of Alabama and Richard Greer of Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her oldest daughter, Tae Campbell, three grandsons, Yohan Choi, Aric Campbell, and Ryan Campbell. Her two sisters, Noreen Sold and Janet Doney, and her brother, Tomey Greer.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 17th at 10 a.m. in the Washington Stake Center located at 486 E Mangum Rd., Washington City, Utah. Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive.