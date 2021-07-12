Stylish yet sustainable: Reclaimed breathes new life into vintage furniture, décor

Stock image | Photo by Daisy-Daisy/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Located in the heart of downtown St. George, Reclaimed carries beautifully refinished vintage furniture and home décor. Customers will also find personalized painting and finishing services, along with a myriad of do-it-yourself resources.

Owner Jennifer Hawkins believes anyone can learn to brighten up their home through the magic of DIY. That sense of accomplishment is what inspires her to keep creating.

“I really love to repurpose and reuse things – anything that promotes sustainability and reusing what we have rather than being part of the disposable society,” she said. “Everything I do is vintage and antique.”

Hawkins was always handy but only discovered her talent for repurposing eight years ago. She inherited a bedroom set from her grandfather that she wanted to keep for its sentimental value, but the finish was worn with age and the color didn’t blend with her other furniture. She decided to take it on as a project and found Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan, which would ultimately become the flagship product at Reclaimed.

Developed in 1990, Chalk Paint is a unique, trademarked product that contains no latex or acrylic, which eliminates the need to sand or otherwise prime a piece of furniture before applying the first coat. It doesn’t chip like regular paint and lasts for years when paired with any Annie Sloan wax finish.

Hawkins used Chalk Paint to restore the tops of the dresser and nightstands and modernize the pieces overall, breathing new life into the antique set that’s still in her home today. Soon, she started collecting furniture to restore and filled up her family’s living room, dining room, basement, garage and back patio plus a storage unit.

While developing her painting and finishing skills, her passion for upcycling blossomed, and she knew she had found a calling. After a 15-year career in health care, she quit her job in October 2014 and sank every penny of her savings into opening the shop.

Hawkins said her work at Reclaimed involves far more than just teaching customers how to paint and finish furniture. She hopes to inspire people to take a second look at items they already have and see the potential for what those pieces can become.

Hawkins has traveled across the country to train with several experts in Chalk Paint, including Sloan herself in Oxford, England.

“I’m the only one in town that does exactly what I do with regards to upcycling and repurposing on this scope and teaching people how to do it,” she said.

Hawkins said her customers have transformed a variety of surfaces using Chalk Paint, from walls and cabinets to metal décor and wood furniture – even some types of fabric. She enjoys seeing what people create after buying products at Reclaimed and during the workshops she teaches a few times each month.

Workshops focus on basic furniture painting for beginners, along with faux finishing using the Annie Sloan method and advanced color and style techniques for DIYers who have been painting for years. Hawkins provides the paint and tools, and the participants do all the work themselves with her guidance.

Reclaimed carries unique home and gift items along with stamps, moulds and inks from Iron Orchid Designs, which Hawkins frequently incorporates into the pieces she created. People often ask if she gets tired of painting, to which her answer is always “no.”

“I love it,” she said. “The scenery constantly changes. I’m constantly learning something new.”

Hawkins strives to be a source of encouragement for customers taking on a project of any size. She always gives new Chalk Paint buyers a free tutorial in the shop, and they’re welcome to reach out by phone or social media anytime for troubleshooting, tips, tricks and inspiration.

“I always tell customers that once you spend any money here, I’m yours forever,” she said. “I just love to see people succeed. It’s the best part.”

Reclaimed | Address: 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George | Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Telephone: 435-669-3733 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

