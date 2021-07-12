Fire closes I-15 freeway through Virgin River Gorge in the area’s third major burn in less than a month

Written by Ammon Teare
July 12, 2021

ST. GEORGEA wildfire started by human activity is burning through grass and brush near mile marker 24 on Interstate 15 freeway in the Virgin River Gorge. 

Flames burned through brush and grass near Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge, Arizona, July 12, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Cathy Barber, St. George News

Updated at 11 p.m., July 12, 2021: New update with fire grown increasing in size from 25 to 400 acres. Quotes from fire officials.

The “Lime” fire was first reported at 8:22 p.m., and has grown to over 400 acres, according to Chief Jeff Hunt with the Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire District.

The Arizona Department of Transportation began stopping traffic northbound through the gorge around 9:27 p.m., and announced the freeway was closed in both directions at 9:39 p.m.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

High winds and drought conditions continue to complicate firefighting efforts in the gorge. At the time of reporting, no structures were threatened.

“We’ve got Beaver Dam, Arizona Strip-BLM and Cedar City-BLM (firefighters) on scene here,” Hunt said. “We had St. George Fire Department for a little bit, but we released them fairly early because it got away from what they could do.”

The fire crews are trying to limit the fire’s spread by containing it within the area previously scorched by fires earlier this year. 

“We’ve tied this north end in pretty good, but the south end is what we’re worried about right now,” Hunt said. “We’ve got several type six engines, several type four engines and a water tender. No aircraft until morning because they can’t fly at night, so right now we’ve just got a whole bunch of engines.”

There have been no reported injuries among civilians or firefighters.

This blaze marks the third time in less than a month that fire agencies have battled a significant fire along that stretch of the highway. Light from the fire’s flames reflecting off smoke is visible from St. George.

See video at the top of this report courtesy of Abraham Thiombiano.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

