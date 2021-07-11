St. George (unofficially) ties record for hottest day ever in Utah

Sunbather sits on sand dune. Undated. | Photo in public domain, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — St. George has unofficially tied the record set back in 1985 for the hottest day ever recorded in the state.
The official recording station at the St. George Regional Airport measured 117 degrees Saturday. Meteorologists are looking at the data and confirming it Sunday morning to verify the record was actually tied.
The National Weather Service is also checking to see that the recording station is close enough in proximity to where the record was set over 35 years ago.
