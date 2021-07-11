Southwest Utah Health Department accepting applications for restaurant award

File photo by Kresopix/iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The Southwest Utah Public Health Department created the Healthy Habits Restaurant Recognition Awards program and seal of approval in an effort to bring community awareness to local restaurants that offer healthier options.

According to a press release issued by the health department, the Healthy Habits program is proud to have recognized 32 local restaurants over the past three years.

“The average American dines out 4.5 times a week, many times choosing unhealthy options,” Alecia Ledward, health department health educator, said in the news release. “With nearly half of Americans suffering from chronic diseases, we want to highlight and reward local restaurants that offer healthier food choices in the hope that residents and visitors will choose to eat at a Healthy Habits restaurant so they can dine out in a healthy way.”

Restaurants chosen for the Gold, Silver or Bronze seal are offered the following promotions as a reward for qualifying as a Healthy Habits restaurant:

Free entry in the Healthy Habits section of the Dixie Direct Savings Guide

Mention in an article in the Southwest Utah Public Health Department Health Magazine, which reaches over 80,000 households

Promotion on the health department’s website, social media sites and local press releases

Automatic entry into “Eat Well Utah” endorsements and funding

A certificate and seal of recognition door decal

The online application process is simple and brief, with a survey that considers nutritional information on the menu, whole grain options, allergy-friendly food and alternative menu choices. Restaurants reaching Gold status are held to an exceptionally high standard of health with Silver and Bronze offering healthy options to a good, but lesser extent.

“We make healthy foods convenient for you,” Cameron Payne, owner of Twisted Noodle Cafe, and one of the Gold level recipients from the last two years, said in the release. “We want to be a key part in the community in serving healthy foods so when you leave our place, you leave feeling good.”

See past winners or to apply for the 2021 Healthy Habits award online.

