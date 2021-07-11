Sand Cove fire threatens Gunlock area, cuts power to residents

A fire near Gunlock was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. July 11, 2021 | Photo by Ammon Teare, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A wildfire has broken out in the area to the east of Gunlock. The fire, which was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, has so far burned over 15 acres, according to the Color Country Fire Center.
The fire has been dubbed the Sand Cove fire. Power is out to most of the town of Gunlock, and multiple agencies have responded to the fire.
This is a developing story. Reporters are on scene and more details will be published as soon as they become available.
