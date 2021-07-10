Power outage heats up Kane County and surrounding areas

Written by Ric Wayman
July 10, 2021
Power is out in Kane Country and surrounding areas. July 10, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A power outage in Kane County Saturday blacked out Kanab, Fredonia, Arizona, the Kaibab Indian Reservation and Big Water, leaving residents without lights or air conditioning.

St. George News reporter Jeff Richards is in Kanab and he reports traffic lights are still working but that power appears to be out all over Kanab and Fredonia, with one gas station still operational, “probably from a backup generator,” Richards said.

Richards went on to say that the cause may be a blown transformer near Big Water. The full extent of the outage is not known at this time.

Garkane Power, in a Facebook post at about 5:30, said they have found the problem and “we expect power to be off for another 2.5 hours” while the problem is being repaired. Calls to Garkane Power by St. George News have gone unanswered at the time of this post.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is gathered.

