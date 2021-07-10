Semi crash in gorge impacts southbound traffic

The aftermath of a crash on the Arizona portion of southbound I-15 near mile 24, Mohave County, Arizona, July 10, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash involving a semitractor-trailer on southbound Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge caused traffic to back up as far as the Utah border Saturday afternoon.

The crash, which involved a semi and two other vehicles, occurred around 1:50 p.m., Arizona time Saturday near the Cedar Pocket area at mile 24 and initially left the right lane of southbound I-15 closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash itself happened when a passenger car hit the side of the passing semi, began to spin out from the impact and collided with another passenger car. The second car was also hit by the semi, Sgt. Preston Price of the Arizona Department of Public Safety told St. George News.

One of the cars came to a stop on the side of the road while the semi and the other car went off the road and into an embankment.

Despite the potential severity of the crash, all involved were treated for minor injuries at the scene, Price said.

At the moment it is unknown what caused the driver of the first vehicle to collide with the semi, Price said.

As of 3:40 p.m. Arizona time, an Arizona Department of Transportation camera feed showed traffic apparently backed up near mile 28. However, an update to the feed showed an open southbound roadway by 3:50 p.m.

Both lanes of travel on southbound I-15 were opened by that time, Preston said, though a back-up still existed between miles 25 and 26 and traffic was slowing working its way through around 4 p.m. Arizona time.

While both lanes are open, authorities are waiting on the arrival of heavy equipment to help remove the crashed semi, Preston said.

