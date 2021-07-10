Police find man with gunshot wound at reported car crash

At the scene of an police investigation into a gunshot incident at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George News, July 10, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A reported car crash in the area of Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George Saturday evening turned into something completely different when police officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
The report of a traffic collision at the cemetery came in just before 8 p.m. with officers responding to the incident encountering a man who had sustained a single gunshot wound, St. George Police Lt. Johnny Heppler said at the scene.
The man was taken to St. George Regional Hospital by ambulance in stable condition, he said.
While the police believe there is no threat to public safety at this time, Heppler declined to comment further due to the ongoing investigation into the incident.
However, if anyone saw or heard anything in the area that may aid police in their investigation, Heppler has requested they contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.
The red circle marks the general area where St. George Police officers are investigating the scene gunshot incident at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George News, July 10, 2021 | Photo courtesy of GoogleMaps, St. George News
