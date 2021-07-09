OBIT-Mary Ashcroft Crosby

Nov. 22, 1923 – July 8, 2021

Mary Ashcroft Crosby passed away on July 8, 2021 in St. George, Utah. She was born November 22, 1923, in Eagar, Arizona, to Paris Ira Ashcroft and Rachel Butler. She spent her growing-up years in Eagar until being called to serve in the Northern States Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 19 during WWII. She married Wendell Miles Crosby on September 21, 1945, in the St. George Temple. They were blessed with four children: Charles Ashcroft (Lou Ann) Crosby, Richard Wendell (Louise) Crosby, Ida Rae (Roland) Chambers, and MaryAnn (Barry) Bashist.

Mary spent her life learning and teaching. As a young mother of four little children, she went to college, graduating from Dixie College as Co-Valedictorian in 1962, and from Nevada Southern University (UNLV) with Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education. She taught elementary school in Las Vegas for many years.

After retiring, Mary and Wendell served five missions for the LDS Church: Louisville, Kentucky; Pie Town, New Mexico; Nauvoo, Illinois; London, England; and St. George, Utah. She most loved her family, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed reading, music, and playing games (always competitively)!

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Charles; three sisters (Maurine White, LaVon Jackson, and Fern Merrill); brother Ronald Ashcroft, and great-grandson, Charles Lamb. She is survived by son, Richard; daughters, Ida and MaryAnn; brothers Henry Ashcroft and Rulon Ashcroft, 14 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 3 (almost 4) great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 8:00am at the St. George City Cemetery, under the direction of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.