Father-son duo from St. George to compete against each other on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Kai Beckstrand and Brian Beckstrand at the famous "gum wall" in Seattle, Washington during filming of "American Ninja Warrior," March 2021 | Photo courtesy of Holly Beckstrand, St. George News

STGEORGE — Monday’s upcoming episode of American Ninja Warrior will feature a St. George father and son competing against each other.

Brian Beckstrand and his 15-year-old son, Kai Beckstrand, are among the contestants featured on the fifth episode of Season 13 of the popular television program, which is essentially an elaborate obstacle course featuring a series of difficult physical challenges, with a top prize of $1 million awarded to the overall season winner.

“They’ve had father and son duos on the show together before, but none of them have ever hit a buzzer on the same show,” Holly Beckstrand, Brian’s wife and Kai’s mother, told St. George News.

“Maybe Brian and Kai can be the first,” she added, noting that they aren’t allowed to divulge the outcome until after the episode airs.

Holly Beckstrand said that Kai competed in the first two seasons of the kids’ version of the show, “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” taking first place overall in its first year and placing fourth the next season.

Now Kai is old enough to compete against the adults, Holly Beckstrand said, noting that the main show recently lowered the minimum age limit to 15. Accordingly, Season 13’s episodes are scheduled to feature some 30 teenagers competing alongside adults in what NBC is promoting as a “Teen Invasion.”

The filming of Monday’s episode took place in March in Tacoma, Washington.

The Beckstrands have announced they are hosting a preview party Monday starting at 7 p.m. at The Grip Ninja’s Green Valley location, inside the Nets on Fire facility at 1870 W. Canyon View Dr., St. George. Fans can arrive as early as 6:30 p.m. for a meet-and-greet session with Kai and Brian. The episode will then air from 7-9 p.m. on NBC.

