No Filter: Sweating it out with a Pilates class at Be Hot’s downtown studio

ST. GEORGE — It’s already toasty outside, but Be Hot Yoga + Be University is cranking up the thermostat anyway for their hot Pilates classes. Are you ready to break a sweat?

In this episode of “No Filter,” presented by Cloud 9, host Grady Sinclair joined Canyon Media promotions specialist Lennon Jones and the Cloud 9 crew to feel the burn at Be Hot’s Ancestor Square location.

Watch “No Filter” host Grady Sinclair sweat it out with the Cloud 9 crew in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

A veteran of hot Pilates, Jones helped Sinclair get a little more comfortable just before class – in a pair of her yoga pants.

Caitlin Skillings, instructor and Be Boutique manager, led the group through a rigorous 45-minute routine designed to tone and sculpt. Hot Pilates is suitable for novice to advanced practitioners, as the class can be modified to fit individual needs and fitness levels.

Focusing on core strengthening and sculpting long, beautiful muscles, hot Pilates is a bootcamp-style class that uses Pilates principals taught at 95 degrees and 40% humidity to burn extra calories.

“Hot Pilates is no joke, let me just tell you,” Sinclair panted. “You can feel it working. … Every muscle is sore.”

Be Hot offers more than 100 yoga and fitness classes every week between their Ancestor Square and Riverside Drive locations. The wide variety includes meditation, Pilates, TRX, kettlebells, Barre, fascia rolling, prenatal exercise and kids’ fitness as well as various disciplines of yoga. The studio was founded with the purpose of sharing the joy of feeling good and being well.

All month long, Be Hot is offering a special deal exclusively for St. George News viewers. Mention the “No Filter” show and get a three months of unlimited class access for $150. Plus, enjoy 30% off in the Be Boutique when you take a class.

