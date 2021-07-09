With options for every body type, let the sleep specialists at Best Mattress find your perfect fit

Stock image | Photo by YakobchukOlena/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Everyone sleeps differently, and no one mattress will be ideal for every body type or sleep position. However you catch your ZZZs, you’re sure to find the right fit at Best Mattress.

As Southern Utah’s sleep specialists since 2008, the experts at Best Mattress are dedicated to helping customers achieve deeply restorative rest by matching them with the mattress of their dreams.

“It’s important to find the right support system for every body type,” general manager Joe Graziano said. “The way you sleep is going to determine the feel you need without sacrificing any support.”

Side sleepers

More prone to aches and pains due to the additional pressure points and curves created by their position, side sleepers must have support and cushion along the length of their body, from the head to the ankles. Finding the right mattress can be a challenge.

“Side sleepers definitely need firm support but with more pressure-relieving material so you don’t wake up with hip and shoulder pain,” Graziano said.

Explore mattresses with a firmness rating between 4.5 and 6 to ensure cushion and comfort with enough support to keep the spine in alignment. Gel memory foam and memory foam mattresses are ideal for side sleepers as they have just the right amount of give.

Stomach sleepers

On the opposite end of the spectrum, stomach sleepers should avoid a softer mattress to prevent the spine from sinking in and arching, which can lead to soreness by morning. The ideal firmness rating for people who sleep on their front is between 7-9 or even 10.

Graziano said firm and extra-firm memory foam or hybrid mattresses are excellent choices because they both offer the right balance of comfort and support to preserve the natural alignment of the spine.

Innerspring mattresses are also an option for those on a budget. Coiled mattresses can provide the necessary support for stomach sleepers but may not be quite as comfortable or last as long.

Heavier sleepers

Along with sleep position, body size must also be taken into consideration when choosing a mattress. Heavier sleepers require a mattress with pressure-relieving cushion plus adequate support.

Memory foam is an excellent option for heavier people because it conforms to the body and provides support where the sleeper needs it most. Offering the comfort of foam and the additional stability of individually encased coils, hybrid mattresses also suit heavier sleepers, especially those who get a little hot.

Graziano suggests adding an adjustable base for extra comfort. Adjustable bases can also reduce the occurrence of snoring and other common sleep disturbances.

Taller sleepers

If you end up with your feet hanging over the edge of the bed most nights, you’re probably not getting the restful sleep you deserve. Traditional mattress sizes may not offer enough length for taller people, and width must also be considered if the tall sleeper shares the bed with a partner.

The longest mattress on the market is the California king, which adds 4 inches to the standard king. Graziano recommends the Twin XL, offering 5 more inches of comfort over the regular twin, for tall people sleeping solo.

“We have all models available and in stock for immediate delivery,” he said.

Serving the greater St. George and Mesquite communities since 2008, Best Mattress offers the only showrooms in the area where shoppers can compare products from Tempur-Pedic, Instant Comfort, Posh + Lavish, Serta, Sealy, Stearns & Foster and many others.

All purchases are satisfaction guaranteed. If you don’t love it, bring it back within 120 days for an exchange or refund.

To speak with a Best Mattress sleep specialist today about the perfect mattress – or any of their bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories – call 877-759-8155 or visit the Best Mattress website for more information.

