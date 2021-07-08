Get more cash for your car, enter to win $1K at Stephen Wade Auto Center’s Buy Back Event

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’ve been thinking of selling your car, there may never be a better time. With demand and prices skyrocketing, the Stephen Wade family of dealerships is looking to make a deal for your wheels.

Stephen Wade Auto Center is ready to cut a check for your vehicle – any make, any model, any year – with no obligation to purchase during the Buy Back Event all month long.

“These are unprecedented times,” Marketing Director Herb Anderson said. “We feel it’s our duty to inform the community that their vehicles are now worth more than ever before.”

Stephen Wade Auto Center has partnered with Carfax and Kelley Blue Book, two of the most trusted names in the automotive industry, for the first-ever Buy Back Event. During the entire month of July, car owners can visit any local Stephen Wade dealership for a free professional appraisal with no obligations, plus a chance to win $1,000.

The Buy Back Event was created with the community in mind, Anderson said, adding that the dealership wants to provide resources to help every car owner make the decision that’s best for them. Even if they’re not quite ready to buy another vehicle, it might make sense to sell while prices are high and hold onto the money until the market stabilizes.

“The most likely situation is that no matter what kind of car you have, it’s going to be worth more right now than what it’s actually worth,” he added. “Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity.”

Sell your car and win some cash

Bring your car to any Stephen Wade dealership in St. George – Chevrolet Cadillac, Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Toyota or Mercedes-Benz – this month for a free appraisal. And while you’re there, stop by the Buy Back Event Red Tent to earn 50 entries to the weekly $1,000 jackpot.

Maximize your chances to win by completing the online vehicle valuation form before visiting the dealership for an additional 10 entries. Customers can also gain five entries by following the instructions in the weekly giveaway post on the Stephen Wade Auto Center Facebook and Instagram pages, and earn an additional entry by listening to any Canyon Media radio station (99.9 KONY Country, Planet 105.1, 95.9 The Hawk, Sunny 101.5 or Juan 106FM) and following the instructions provided by the host.

One lucky winner will be randomly selected and announced on social media every Friday.

Get the most for your ride

Just like housing and many other commodities, prices of both new and used cars are elevated due to higher demand and supply chain shortages. And while Stephen Wade Auto Center still has more used car inventory than ever before, they’re aiming to keep their business local while filling their lots.

Anderson said car owners should think of their vehicle like a block of ice – it’s always melting. With rare exceptions, almost all cars will inevitably decrease in value as time goes by. That’s what makes the current market so unique.

“I’ve never seen this in the car industry,” he said. “I’ve never seen somebody that bought a car two or three years ago coming in today and getting more for their car than what they paid.”

Why buy at Stephen Wade?

Offering the largest selection of new and used vehicles in Southern Utah, the Stephen Wade family of dealerships features 13 brands with makes and models to fit every lifestyle. Over the past 27 years, customers have come to expect quality local sales personnel, service technicians and mechanics and parts specialists to assist with all their vehicle needs.

Whether you’re selling or buying, Anderson said everyone at Stephen Wade Auto Center takes pride in offering a convenient, flexible and no-pressure customer experience.

“We’ve made the process easy for you,” he said. “We’ve got those relationships and connections here for customers to leverage.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Stephen Wade Auto Center | Address: 150 W. Hilton Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-222-7605 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.