Best of Southern Utah winner Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser offers cutting-edge treatments to revitalize skin

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — At Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, owner Shannon Evans and her team of skin care specialists provide state-of-the-art treatments to fight the effects of aging and other imperfections with no surgery and minimal downtime.

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser offers medical spa services along with minimally invasive combination laser treatments to help roll back the years with far less risk, cost and downtime than surgery. It’s the only clinic in the St. George area providing comfort sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist in conjunction with the laser skin therapy.

Experience the Desert Sands difference

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, a division of Desert Sands Medical Clinics, has been building up steam within the Southern Utah medical aesthetics market since opening in September 2020. Recently, Best of Southern Utah voters recognized the clinics with gold and silver ribbons in various health treatment categories.

Evans, who worked as a registered nurse for over 25 years before training in injectables and laser aesthetics, takes pride in being able to offer cutting-edge skin care services in a welcoming environment where patient comfort and confidence is top priority.

“Desert Sands focuses on the mechanism and effect of each treatment so that we may pair treatments together to provide an outstanding result,” she said.

Get lifted with PDO threads

Evans said PDO thread lifting is one of the most effective ways to rejuvenate skin without the need for surgery. This minimally invasive procedure is designed to create a brighter and more youthful look in common areas of sagging on the face, including the cheeks, jowls, neck and the skin around the eyes.

The PDO thread lift uses safe, absorbable threads to lift, contour and suspend loose skin. These threads, made of biodegradable polymers called resorbable polydioxanone sutures, are inserted just beneath the surface of the patient’s skin. This stimulates the production of collagen, which improves structural support in the skin.

Evans said the procedure takes anywhere from 15-45 minutes depending on the area or areas treated, and patients can resume their usual routine soon afterwards. PDO threads are typically absorbed by the skin within four to six months.

Destroy “double chin” with Kybella

With the passing of time, many people find they have increased levels of fatty tissue under their chin, creating the appearance of a “double chin.” This submental fat is common in both men and women across all races and ethnicities. Some people find their submental fullness difficult to reduce even with diet and exercise and want to improve the appearance of their chin without surgical intervention.

Kybella is the only injectable treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe submental fat. The primary ingredient is deoxycholic acid, a bile acid naturally found in the body that helps break down and absorb fats in a person’s diet.

When deoxycholic acid is injected into the fat beneath the chin, fat cells are destroyed. Once destroyed, these cells can no longer store or accumulate fat. Evans said the result is a noticeable reduction in the fullness under the chin to reveal an improved chin profile.

Maximize results with laser treatments

At Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, a medical aesthetics specialist will create a tailored treatment plan based on the patient’s unique chin profile. Multiple small injections are delivered beneath the chin during each treatment. Kybella sessions are spaced 8-12 weeks apart to allow for optimal dissolving time. Evans said many people experience visible results in two to four sessions.

In addition to sculpting the jawline, Kybella works synergistically with many laser skin tightening treatments offered by the clinic, including the Profound lift, the Pico Resolve, the eTwo and the Frax 1550. While other treatments may be effective in temporarily reducing the appearance of wrinkles and lines, laser therapy slows the aging process by stimulating the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, the building blocks of healthy skin.

“Kybella is a great treatment for patients receiving lasers for skin tightening because as the collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid start to rebuild, the Kybella is dissolving the fat under the chin,” Evans said. “That area becomes tighter because the fat has now diminished.”

Evans and her team of skin care specialists are committed to providing the ultimate patient experience by combining state-of-the-art laser technology with an individualized approach to medical aesthetics. Her goal is to help every patient learn to love the skin they’re in.

“Everyone has different skin care concerns, because no one is the same,” she said. “I consider it an art.”

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

