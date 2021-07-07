Wing Nutz in St. George is now hiring for multiple positions, offering sign-on bonus

Menu items at Wing Nutz in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Wing Nutz, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Are you or someone you know looking for a place to work that cares about working with your schedule?

Wing Nutz in St. George is now hiring for positions in their kitchen, and they want to hear from you! Wing Nutz is a busy sports bar located in The Shoppes at Zion.

If you want to be a part of the action and the fun and have the opportunity to grow with a company, Wing Nutz is looking for ​amazing, dedicated individuals to join their team. They are currently offering a sign-on bonus as well as a referral bonus.

Join the best team in town, where going to work is exciting. When was the last time you looked forward to coming to work because it was fun and because it challenged you? Now is your opportunity to challenge yourself.

The Wing Nutz kitchen is fast-paced and fun. The back of house staff is trained in the brand’s unique food preparation and quality standards. The Wing Nutz team knows a well-run kitchen deserves more than just a wage; that’s why cooks participate in tip sharing with the front of house staff once they have the system down.

Wages depends on your experience and willingness to learn, with advancement opportunities. If you’re ready for more, email your resume with a cover letter to [email protected].

At Wing Nutz, customers come for the chicken but stay for the people.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Wing Nutz | Address: 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, #24, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-9674 | Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Website.

