UPDATED: Power restored to impacted residences in Hurricane

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A power outage reported by Rocky Mountain Power on Wednesday evening has impacted over 180 power customers in a Hurricane neighborhood east of Sand Hollow Reservoir.

Updated 9:50 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power reports that power has been restored to the impacted area in Hurricane.

The power outage was reported around 6:25 p.m., according to Rocky Mountain Power’s outage and safety website. The outage appeared to be centered just east of 1100 West in the area of West 3390 South and 850 West.

Power crews were notified of the outage and investigated the cause.

Power is estimated to be reconnected sometime before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.