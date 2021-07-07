Aug. 8, 1971 – July 3, 2021

Marci Ann Warner Heaton, 49, of St. George, Utah, was reunited with her loving husband on July 3, 2021. She was born Aug. 8, 1971 in Beaver, Utah, to Roslind McBride Warner and Al Bradshaw. She was later adopted by Dwight Fred Warner who raised and loved her as his own daughter. She was married to Joseph (Joe) Brent Heaton for seven years before his passing earlier this year.

Marci was raised in St. George, Utah, and graduated from Pine View High School in 1989. She attended Dixie College and loved to learn. Marci was a loving mother to her four children and adored her granddaughter, Sophia. She always spoke about her great co-workers and was a dedicated employee at Albertsons and The Home Depot. Marci enjoyed her time in the outdoors with Joe and had many photos displayed of their outdoor adventures in their home. She loved music and was a talented singer.

Joe Heaton, the love of her life, preceded Marci in death February 2021. She is survived by her childre,n Christopher Tunbridge (South Salt Lake, Utah), Alexander Tunbridge (Ogden, Utah), Zachary Tunbridge (St. George, Utah), and Victoria Tunbridge (St. George, Utah); granddaughter, Sophia Tunbridge; sisters Pamela Vogel (Las Vegas, Nevada), Robyn Brown (Cedar City, Utah), Carly Woltjer (North Salt Lake, Utah); brother, Russell Warner (St. George, Utah); parents, Dwight and Roslind Warner (St. George, Utah); mother and father in-law, Kay and Enid Heaton (St. George, Utah); and grandmother, Julia Warner (Highland, Utah).

Graveside services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, 9 a.m. at St. George City Cemetery 650 E. Tabernacle Street St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary 1037 East 700 South St. George, Utah, 435-674-5000. Visit www.hughesmortuary.com to view full obituary and to leave condolences.