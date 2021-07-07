‘Hero For a Day’ event treats veterans to barbecue, free rides to Sand Mountain

Trail Hero annual "Hero For a Day" barbecue for veterans and drive up Sand Mountain to enjoy fireworks, St. George, Utah, July 3, 2021 | Photo by Jeri Politte, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A group of off-road enthusiasts recently took several veterans up on Sand Mountain as part of their annual “Hero for a Day” event.

Sponsored by the Trail Hero group, the event took place Saturday and included a barbecue dinner and a small celebration for Independence Day.

Volunteers with the group donated the dinner, water and fresh baked cookies for veterans and their families. Then the veterans and children were driven up to the West Rim to a good viewing spot to watch the fireworks displays all over Washington County.

The event helps veterans who might have PTSD enjoy the holiday shows from a location far removed from the concussive noise created by fireworks.

“This is a great group of people that also volunteer to take children with challenges for some fun they would normally not be able to do,” group member Jeri Politte wrote in an email to St. George News.

