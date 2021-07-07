TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | July 9-11
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. PDT | Palette & Pour Party | Admission: $30 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Paint Night: Glorious Skies | Admission: $25 (21+ only) | Location: Cedar City Elks Lodge #1556, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Only Abstraction | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Observations: People and Stories Visualized by Stewart Seidman | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Bring Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | SUMA’s 5th Birthday Bash | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Alive at 25 | Admission: $40 | Location: Millcreek High School, 2410 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Yoga for Knee Replacements | Admission: $34 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Restoring Liberty | Admission: Free | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Daddy Long Legs | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia | Admission: $15.99-$49.99 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7 p.m. | Madagascar Jr. | Admission: $8-$10 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | South Pacific | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Million Dollar Quartet | Admission: $23-$73 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Deathtrap | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ragtime | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Annie | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. | Looking Over the President’s Shoulder | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenge | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8:57 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Brave” | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 9:30 p.m. | Outdoor Movie: “The Croods: A New Age” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. | Sensory Saturday Exploration | Admission: $5 | Location: Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | smART Saturday Art Class | Admission: $3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Children’s Emotions Workshop | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Building 23 #204, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. | Teen Leadership Workshop | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Building 23 #204, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series: Sweet Home Alabama | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | River House | Admission: Free | Location: Kolob Marketplace, 148 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Bila Gaana | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7-10 p.m. | Sky Allen | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 4-8 p.m. | Tuckers Grand Opening Cruise-In | Admission: Free | Location: Tuckers Classic Auto Parts, 244 N. Westview Drive #3, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Camp Tonaquint | Admission: $40 | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 3-9 p.m. | Rotary July Jamboree | Admission: Free | Location: Historic Downtown Main Street, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. | Old Skool Panguitch Motorcycle Rally | Admission: $50 | Location: Garfield County Fair Park & Arena, 50 E. 800 North, Panguitch.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Belly Dance in the Park | Admission: $12 | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday and Sunday, starting at 7 a.m. PDT | Mesquite Open | Admission: $339 | Location: Wolf Creek Golf Club, 403 Paradise Parkway, Mesquite.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.