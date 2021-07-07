Best of Southern Utah winner Ionix Smart Solutions helps homeowners eliminate dependence on the power grid

Stock image | Photo by Zstockphotos/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Financial recovery from the pandemic, unpredictability within the housing market, a population boom with no end in sight – uncertainty is an omnipresent theme in today’s world. Ionix Smart Solutions, recognized by Best of Southern Utah voters as the leading solar company in the area, offers the peace of mind that comes with self-sufficiency.

Ionix Smart Solutions installs rooftop solar panels with a battery storage option for use as an off-grid power supply.

Co-founder Jake Fowler said many Southern Utah homeowners are becoming concerned about the likelihood of power grid interruptions — rightfully so. In May, the city of St. George’s Energy Services Department and Dixie Power announced a campaign to educate residents on efficient power use during the summer to help lessen the possibility of rolling brownouts and blackouts.

“If it’s a possibility, that’s concern enough,” he said. “They don’t want to have to depend on a grid that’s not supporting them as well as everyone thought it would.”

Fowler said the exponential growth of the greater St. George area is driving greater demand on the power grid as well as increasing energy rates. With a solar system, homeowners can not only reduce their dependence on the power grid but also shrink their environmental footprint and save money on their bills.

“It’s a great investment that adds an asset to your home and helps you become self-reliant,” co-founder Chris Grover said.

Ionix Smart Solutions offers homeowners a free consultation to create a proposal and plan of action for maximum benefit. An engineer will review the home’s power bill history to assess how large of a system is required. Next, they work with the customer to determine critical loads, which are the devices and appliances they need to keep running at all times, such as refrigerators, ovens, computers and medical equipment.

“When the power grid goes down, it allows those critical loads to be turned back on through a transfer switch with the battery,” Fowler said, adding that the battery automatically turns on within a fraction of a second once it detects the home has lost power.

Ionix Smart Solutions also installs more advanced systems that enable homeowners to maintain nearly all of their daily comforts, including air conditioning, regardless of what’s happening with the power grid.

With nearly 300 bright, clear days in any given year, the greater St. George area is the ideal location for harnessing the power of the sun. In the event of a total grid collapse, Grover said a solar system from Ionix Smart Solutions would keep the lights on for months. The rooftop panels power the home during the day. Any excess energy is put toward recharging the battery, which takes over whenever the sun isn’t shining.

When the electricity is functioning normally, the battery remains on standby and the rooftop panels generate power back into the grid. This process builds energy credits with the power company that homeowners can use to save money on their bills down the road.

Ionix Smart Solutions distributes Tier 1 solar panels with a 25-year manufacturer warranty on parts and labor and offers a 10-year workmanship warranty. They use local installation crews, which Fowler said translates into greater savings for customers.

The company serves all of Southern Utah and will be expanding into the Mesquite area later this summer. Grover said he and Fowler strive to build lasting partnerships between themselves and their customers. They sell each homeowner the system they need and nothing more.

“We focus on integrity, ethics and doing right by the customer,” he added. “We’re honest with them, and we care about our community.”

Installing solar is one of the most important decisions a homeowner will make. Grover said he’s grateful to the community for trusting Ionix Smart Solutions with their energy needs and voting them the top solar company in the 2021 Best of Southern Utah contest. He encourages all Southern Utah residents to take greater control of their future by investing in the long-term savings and security of solar energy.

“With interest rates continuing to lower, the cost of solar dropping over the years and new technology allowing for an off-grid solution, now is really the best time to get into it.”



To learn more about solar installations or schedule a free consultation with Ionix Smart Solutions, call 435-272-2410 or visit their website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Ionix Smart Solutions | Address: 619 S. Bluff St., Tower 1, Suite 202, St. George | Telephone: 435-272-2410 | Email: [email protected] | Website .

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.