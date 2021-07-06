InfoWest partners with FCC to provide broadband internet discounts for low-income households

Stock image | Photo by Pheelings Media/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — InfoWest recently announced it is working to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission program.

The temporary benefit, which was announced by InfoWest on June 23, will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. InfoWest hopes to help families who are struggling with the financial impacts of the pandemic to have fast, affordable and reliable internet service.

The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying tribal lands.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program.

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Eligible households can find additional information on the Emergency Broadband Benefit program by visiting the InfoWest website.

Resources

InfoWest | Telephone: 866-463-6937 | Website.

Locations: St. George: 435 E. Tabernacle St. Cedar City: 360 W. 200 North. Cedar City: 755 S. Main St., Suite 5.



