Nurture, protect your harvest with these essential tips for July gardening

ST. GEORGE — It can be a challenge to keep gardens growing well as summer heats up, so Utah State University Extension provides a Gardener’s Almanac to help. The almanac provides a checklist of tasks with tips, links and further information.

July checklist

It’s time for many to start enjoying the tomato harvest.

Side dress (fertilize) potatoes in the garden with nitrogen in early July.

Harvest summer squash and zucchini when they are still small and tender.

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month during the heat of summer.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Divide crowded iris or daylilies once they have finished blooming.

Remove water sprouts (vertical shoots in the canopy) of fruit trees to discourage regrowth and reduce shading.

Renovate perennial strawberry beds by tearing out old crowns (mother plants) and applying fertilizer to stimulate new runners.

Pests and problems

More gardening tips and tricks are available online. For drought information, click here. Information from the Center for Water-Efficient Landscaping is available here.

To see a video of the July Gardener’s Almanac tips, click here.

Written by JAYDEE GUNNELL, Utah State University Extension horticulturist.

