Top 5 Independence Day Weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire that spread on the hillside behind the Fountain Heights apartments at 3424 S. River Road Saturday evening threatened buildings and triggered the evacuation of several apartment units.

LAVERKIN — Out-of-town visitors setting off fireworks at an Airbnb caused a wildfire in LaVerkin on Sunday night, according to fire officials.

Washington County Fire Warden Adam Heyder said in a text to St. George News that the fire burned about 4.5 acres.

ST. GEORGE — A 911 call resulted in a felony arrest of a man who was found with zip ties on his wrists, reportedly due to a sex party that went wrong.

IVINS — Water, or the lack of it, was on Thursday’s agenda for the Ivins City Council as the council approved a procedure to search for an area to place a new reservoir and also approved a procedural water rate hike.

ST. GEORGE — This year’s 99.9 KONY Country’s 4th of July Celebration went off with a bang as thousands of residents and fans packed into the Greater Zion Stadium. The Saturday evening festivities were headlined by country star Russell Dickerson and culminated in a huge fireworks display.

