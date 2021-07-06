Nov. 27, 1934 – July 2, 2021

Nancy Ann Perry passed peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the age of 86, in Ogden, Utah. She was born Nov. 27, 1934 in South Mills, North Carolina, to parents Edith and Lloyd Sawyer. Lloyd met Edith in England while in the Navy. He then was stationed in North Fork, Virginia, where Nancy grew up.

She ended up in Ogden, Utah, where she graduated with a nursing degree at Weber State University in 1986. She retired from nursing in 2005 and resided in Saint George, Utah, to be close to her lifelong friend Joanne Baker. Nancy converted to the LDS church in 1970 and served many callings. Nancy‘s many interests include a lifetime love of animals especially her dog Ginger and her Arabian horse Smokey, also her latest companion, her cat Tiger.

She loved to go horseback riding, donating to animal sanctuaries, quilting and playing the piano, violin and bingo. Nancy had many friends and loved talking on the phone. She was known for cruising around town in her Lincoln Towncar. She had a big sweet tooth and her favorite color was pink. Her birthstone was citrine which makes sense because she had a heart of gold. She will be missed dearly. Nancy is survived by her children Dana and David Tapper; her grandchildren, Jennifer Sawyer and Tosha Tapper; and her great-grandchildren, Ava and Caden.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 1316 S. 400 E. St. George, Utah. Interment will follow at the Ivins City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at www.SerentiyStG.com Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah 435-986-9100.