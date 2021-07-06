April 23, 1933 – July 2, 2021

Laurel Deene Madsen passed away July 2, 2021, in St. George, Utah. He was born April 23, 1933, in Riverton, Utah to parents Alonzo Franklin Madsen, Sr. and Leona Gertrude Ferrell. He married Zella Floydene Tanner on Nov. 19, 1951, in the Salt Lake City, Utah, Temple.

Laurel was the sixth child and second son born to the family. He enjoyed an active childhood living in various locations in Utah and Idaho. He loved working at farming and excelled in high school in the FFA at the local level in Lehi, Utah, and was also a state officer for FFA in Utah. He also was active in musical productions and high school basketball at Lehi High School.

Following his high school graduation, he attended Utah State University, Brigham Young University, and eventually the University of Utah. Laurel served as a missionary in the Denmark Mission in the mid-1950s.

Laurel and Floydene lived in Idaho, various locations in Utah and Arizona, and were blessed with eight children along the way. They later realized their dream and settled in their beloved St. George where they had honeymooned years earlier.

Church service was important to Laurel, and he spent many years serving in the Sunday School, Primary, and various leadership positions wherever they lived. He and Floydene served two missions together, one in the Tulsa Oklahoma Mission and later as the coordinators of the Member Location Mission in St. George. His favorite church position was singing tenor in his local ward choir.

One of Laurel’s most pleasurable pastimes was fishing. He spent many wonderful hours at his favorite fishing spot on the Provo River. He shared fishing time with his brother, nephews, and his sons. When he moved to Arizona, each vacation was spent driving back up to Provo so he could go fishing.

Laurel is survived by his children: Jody (Russ) of Phoenix, Arizona, Ron (Joyce) of St. George, Utah, Kevin (Bonnie) of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Lance (Alicia) of Watford, North Dakota, Kirk, of St. George, Utah and Angela (Martin) of St. George, Utah; 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janice of American Fork and Venice of Salt Lake City. He is preceded in death by his wife, Floydene Madsen; his parents; daughter, Vicki Lee; son, L.D., one great-granddaughter; one brother and four sisters.

The family wishes to express special appreciation to Dez, along with all of the other wonderful caregivers with Intermountain Home Health and Hospice.

Services will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. A viewing will precede the funeral services from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Interment services will take place in St. George City Cemetery.

Friends and family who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link below:

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/56682

Funeral arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Laurel’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.