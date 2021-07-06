Dorothy Dawn Frehner Thurston

Nov. 23, 1937 – July 3, 2021

Dorothy is the daughter of the late Fenton and Mary Frehner. She married Verland Leslie Thurston and has been a widow since his passing in 1980. The Matriarch of a large family, Dorothy’s allegiance has been to God, family and country. She has an exceptional affinity to music, learning, youth, the earth’s beauty and the scriptures.

Her two lifelong themes were: “Happiness is a choice,” and the scripture, “This is the day the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24

Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Brent, and her brothers Dale, Verl, Greme and Alfred.

She is survived by her children Brad (Alice), Brent’s widow Laurie, Duane (Kimberly), Darla and Dorea (John); 22 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and her siblings Mary Lynn, Lana, Klint, Creed, Bryce and Kimi.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday July 7, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 8-9:15 a.m., also at Spilsbury Mortuary. Burial will be in the Mesquite, Hillside Drive Cemetery, 301 Hillside Dr. Mesquite, Nevada, 89027.

Friends and family who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link below:

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/56658

Funeral arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Dorothy’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.