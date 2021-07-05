St. George music lover celebrates 100th birthday party with cake, singing

ST. GEORGE — There was cake and plenty of laughs on Saturday when the residents at Seasons Health & Rehabilitation praised Essie Lempens and celebrated her 100th birthday.

“Essie is an amazing woman, I can’t talk about her without crying,” Kathy Bjorklund, whose husband is a resident at the care center, said. “She’s 100 years old, but she has the faculties of a 50-year-old.”

Lempens held court with friends and family in the lobby during her birthday party and told St. George News her secret to a long and happy life.

“Don’t be too choosy about everything, accept what God hands you,” Lempens said, “and make the best of it.”

Lempens was quick to point out that everyone’s life is different and presents its own challenges.

“I lost my mother when I was only 15, so I had a hard life to start with,” she said. “Nobody can have a life like mine because they haven’t had the same things that happened to me.”

Seated around the table while enjoying the birthday cake, Essie’s friends joked that her real key to life is being ornery and keeping busy

Lempens is known for her love of music, her community service and her willingness to give. She has knitted over 3,000 hats that she donates to hospitals, churches, schools and anyone who needs one, including this reporter.

“I even have 45 of them in South Africa,” she said.

Lempens is a self-taught musician and can play 16 different instruments. Residents at several nursing homes enjoy having her play the piano and organ at parties.

“I just play the instruments by ear. I guess you could say I’m professional but not that good,” Lempens said. “I have played at lots of dances, played accordions and piano. I’d rather play the organ – it’s more fun.”

Lempens talked about how important it is to have a positive attitude.

“Give the best you have in everything,” she said. “Don’t be selfish, and work for other people.”

