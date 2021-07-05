Out-of-town visitors at Airbnb in LaVerkin cause blaze with fireworks, officials say

Written by E. George Goold
July 5, 2021
A wildfire burned 4.5 acres in LaVerkin late Sunday night, LaVerkin, Utah, July 4, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Anna Slack, St. George News

LaVerkin — Out of town visitors setting off fireworks at an Airbnb caused a wildfire in LaVerkin on Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The burn pattern from a fire late Sunday night in LaVerkin, Utah, July 5, 2021 | Photo by Scott Lowrey for St. George News

Washington County Fire Warden Adam Heyder said in a text to St. George News that the fire burned about 4.5 acres. He said the location of the call was 300 S. 100 East in LaVerkin.

Firefighting personnel from the Hurricane Valley District Fire and state fire department responded to the human-caused blaze, as well as officials from the Bureau of Land Management.

No injuries were reported and there was no fire damage to homes in the area, Heyder said, although he estimated fire suppression costs were between $3,000 and $4,000.

Heyder said firefighters had the blaze knocked down by 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The occupants of the Airbnb were charged by police officials, Heyder said. 

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

