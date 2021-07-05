Best of Southern Utah winner Zion Eye Institute brings better sight into focus with summer LASIK special

Stock image | Photo by Jun/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Focus on better sight this summer. Zion Eye Institute, the largest and longest-serving vision care provider in the area, is offering an unbeatable special on LASIK correction surgery through Labor Day.

The highly qualified and knowledgeable specialists at Zion Eye Institute encompass all areas of vision care under one roof, offering everything from the most basic exam to the most complex surgery. Dr. Jayson Edwards, an ophthalmologist specializing in corneal disease and surgery of the eye, said the practice has helped countless Southern Utahns lose their corrective lenses with LASIK.

“We do more LASIK than anyone in Southern Utah, hands down,” he added. “There’s a lot of people out there who want to get rid of their glasses and contacts.”

Zion Eye Institute is making this life-changing procedure more accessible with a $250 discount per eye on all LASIK procedures through Sept. 6.

The LASIK special is a tradition at Zion Eye Institute that patients look forward to every summer. Last year, however, the practice instead offered 20 free LASIK surgeries to sweepstakes winners from the community to celebrate 2020 as the “year of sight.”

“We had a lot of really happy people,” Edwards said. “We wanted to come up with a way to give back to the community that has treated us extremely well.”

LASIK reshapes the cornea using laser technology to eliminate refractive errors. After surgery, the cornea will focus light correctly, allowing the patient to see clearly without the assistance of glasses or contacts.

The entire procedure usually takes 20-30 minutes. Edwards said patients should expect blurry vision to persist immediately after surgery, but most are seeing close to 20/20 by the time he meets with them for a follow-up the next day.

Vision is a remarkable gift but also one that people often take for granted. Eyesight, whether clear or poor, can have a profound impact on quality of life. Edwards himself is one of many patients who opted for LASIK rather than continuing to grapple with glasses while trying to enjoy outdoor activities.

“All I can say is, I wish I did it in my 20s,” he said. It’s been great for me.”

LASIK is performed in the state-of-the-art laser suite at Zion Eye Institute, which has been remodeled to accommodate a better patient experience. The practice also recently acquired the Alcon WaveLight, recognized as one of the premier LASIK systems on the market. Edwards said the new laser is extremely accurate and much faster than the system they had been using for almost 20 years.

“A quicker surgery helps patients who have a hard time keeping still,” he said. “We’ve had great results.”

Overall, LASIK boasts an excellent track record for safely and effectively treating nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. More than 700,000 procedures are performed annually in the United States.

Edwards said most patients with refractive errors who depend on glasses or contacts are likely to be eligible for LASIK. If you’re interested in undergoing LASIK this summer, the first step is to be screened to see if you’re a good candidate.

Zion Eye Institute is a multispecialty practice offering comprehensive optometry and ophthalmology services, including pediatric eye care, at four locations in Southern Utah and Mesquite, Nevada. The St. George clinic houses an ambulatory surgical center performing LASIK surgery, cataract surgery, cornea surgery, retina surgery, glaucoma surgery, pediatric eye surgery and eyelid surgery.

As the community continues on a trajectory of exponential growth, Zion Eye Institute continues to evolve and diversify along with it. Patients throughout Southern Utah recognize the practice as the gold standard of vision care, as evidenced by their recent win in the Best of Southern Utah ophthalmology category.

For more information about LASIK or other options at Zion Eye Institute, visit their website. Or call for an appointment today at 435-656-2020.

