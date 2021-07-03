Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brian Head crash

Written by Jeff Richards
July 3, 2021
Closeup of Brian Head Marshal's Office vehicle, Cedar City, Utah, May 15, 2021 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash late Friday night at Brian Head.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. near mile marker 12 along state Route 143, Deputy Marshal Jared Burton of the Brian Head Marshal’s Office told Cedar City News.

Burton said the rider, a 32-year-old man from Parowan, was unconscious when responders arrived.

“The marshal was able to give medical aid and get him breathing,” Burton said, adding that the man was transported via ambulance to Cedar City Hospital for further treatment.

Burton said the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that he sustained injuries to his head and hip.

Intoxication is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, Burton added. 

There has been no further word on the rider’s condition as of early Saturday afternoon.

